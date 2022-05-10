OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Estimated jackpot: $86 million
3-2-3
(three, two, three)
9-2-7-1
(nine, two, seven, one)
0-7-3-7-8
(zero, seven, three, seven, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $68 million
In Other News
1
Police ID victim in fatal stabbing at Hamilton FOP Lodge
2
Harbor Freight Tools to bring 25-30 jobs to Middletown
3
Liberty Center announces new tenants: F45 Training, In The Game, Toast...
4
Man delivering TV struck by pickup in New Carlisle
5
COVID-19 in Butler County ‘now in substantial transmission’, health...