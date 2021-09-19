OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Estimated jackpot: $432 million
1-4-0
(one, four, zero)
8-6-7-8
(eight, six, seven, eight)
8-7-6-7-3
(eight, seven, six, seven, three)
Estimated jackpot: $472 million
In Other News
1
Historic plane stopping by Grimes Field in Urbana for rides
2
Huber Heights man jailed in OVI crash; driver killed backing out of...
3
Victim ID’d in fatal crash after steel coil falls off truck in Butler...
4
Attorney General’s office joins investigation into Butler County...
5
‘It must be in the road’: 911 call shows truck driver didn’t realize...