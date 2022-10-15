OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000
9-5-6
(nine, five, six)
0-5-0-8
(zero, five, zero, eight)
7-4-0-1-1
(seven, four, zero, one, one)
Estimated jackpot: 454,000,000
In Other News
1
‘Blink’ lights festival in Cincinnati continues through weekend
2
Kroger buys Albertsons in $24.6B deal: Will it lead to lower prices?
3
Area homes beginning to sit on market longer, reflecting interest rate...
4
Report: How Jason Osborne’s tenure as Miami’ University’s provost came...
5
Miami University alumni return to TV’s ‘Shark Tank’ in episode airing...