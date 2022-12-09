OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:
Estimated jackpot: 379,000,000
7-5-3
(seven, five, three)
0-4-1-1
(zero, four, one, one)
0-6-1-4-4
(zero, six, one, four, four)
Estimated jackpot: 116,000,000
