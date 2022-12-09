OH Lottery

BreakingNews
Social services biggest chunk of Montgomery County’s $975 million budget for 2023
By The Associated Press
17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 379,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

7-5-3

(seven, five, three)

Pick 4 Midday

0-4-1-1

(zero, four, one, one)

Pick 5 Midday

0-6-1-4-4

(zero, six, one, four, four)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 116,000,000

