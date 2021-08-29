OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Estimated jackpot: $306 million
9-7-8
(nine, seven, eight)
0-5-9-3
(zero, five, nine, three)
6-6-8-9-3
(six, six, eight, nine, three)
Estimated jackpot: $332 million
