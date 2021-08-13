dayton-daily-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 55 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $225 million

Pick 3 Midday

1-4-7

(one, four, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

5-8-8-4

(five, eight, eight, four)

Pick 5 Midday

8-2-2-1-1

(eight, two, two, one, one)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $258 million

In Other News
1
Amazon Air opens long-anticipated cargo hub at Cincinnati/NKY...
2
Springfield man jailed, indicted on several sex charges
3
Nearly 1,000 people protest in northern Kentucky over vaccine mandate...
4
Mad River Twp. trustees appoint investigator into conduct of a fire...
5
Springfield victims ID’d in crash that killed 4, injured 5 near Urbana
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top