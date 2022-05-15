OH Lottery

dayton-daily-news logo
By The Associated Press
Updated 10 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 112,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

3-7-2

(three, seven, two)

Pick 4 Midday

9-3-3-1

(nine, three, three, one)

Pick 5 Midday

5-7-0-4-9

(five, seven, zero, four, nine)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 90,000,000

