OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Estimated jackpot: $102 million
7-2-5
(seven, two, five)
2-8-5-9
(two, eight, five, nine)
0-9-8-4-1
(zero, nine, eight, four, one)
Estimated jackpot: $253 million
