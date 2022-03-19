OH Lottery

Hamburger icon
By The Associated Press
Updated 10 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $39 million

Pick 3 Midday

1-9-0

(one, nine, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

3-9-9-9

(three, nine, nine, nine)

Pick 5 Midday

2-5-6-1-7

(two, five, six, one, seven)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $147 million

