Details on Welcome Stadium renovations unveiled
By The Associated Press
19 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 226,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

7-0-2

(seven, zero, two)

Pick 4 Midday

3-7-3-1

(three, seven, three, one)

Pick 5 Midday

4-3-4-2-2

(four, three, four, two, two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 210,000,000

