OH Lottery

Arrests made in mailbox thefts, Kettering police to give update today
By The Associated Press
Updated 23 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 131,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

7-0-4

(seven, zero, four)

Pick 4 Midday

0-6-0-1

(zero, six, zero, one)

Pick 5 Midday

7-2-8-4-4

(seven, two, eight, four, four)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 117,000,000

