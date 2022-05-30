OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:
Estimated jackpot: 170,000,000
8-8-9
(eight, eight, nine)
6-2-8-0
(six, two, eight, zero)
1-1-4-6-2
(one, one, four, six, two)
Estimated jackpot: 157,000,000
In Other News
1
Champaign County soldier who died in Korean War comes home
2
In wake of mass shootings, health experts warn of mental toll
3
1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting inside Fairfield Twp. Walmart
4
WORTH THE DRIVE: Shark Summer returns to Newport Aquarium
5
$192K may be used to detect buried concrete at former Americana...