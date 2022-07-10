OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Estimated jackpot: 440,000,000
8-7-5
(eight, seven, five)
7-6-2-0
(seven, six, two, zero)
5-0-1-4-3
(five, zero, one, four, three)
Estimated jackpot: 56,000,000
