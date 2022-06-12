BreakingNews
Senate bargainers announce outline of gun violence agreement
dayton-daily-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
10 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 247,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

4-9-2

(four, nine, two)

Pick 4 Midday

9-5-0-4

(nine, five, zero, four)

Pick 5 Midday

1-0-7-6-7

(one, zero, seven, six, seven)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 243,000,000

In Other News
1
James Ruppert’s death is the physical end of notorious, painful...
2
Preble County Pork Festival back on, organizers say
3
Cincinnati Bengals player donates clothes to help women being examined...
4
Local woman crowned Miss Heart of Ohio now competing for Miss Ohio
5
Springfield Summer Arts Festival still on despite tornado damage
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top