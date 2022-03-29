dayton-daily-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $60 million

Pick 3 Midday

3-4-8

(three, four, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

6-3-3-6

(six, three, three, six)

Pick 5 Midday

5-9-6-5-1

(five, nine, six, five, one)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $206 million

In Other News
1
Cincinnati Premium Outlets adds new store
2
Tri-County Mall to permanently close in May
3
First Financial Bank increases minimum wage for associates to $18 per...
4
Miami University to host final Ohio U.S. Senate Republican primary...
5
2 taken to hospital after box truck hits ODOT truck on I-70 in Clark...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top