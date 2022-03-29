OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Estimated jackpot: $60 million
3-4-8
(three, four, eight)
6-3-3-6
(six, three, three, six)
5-9-6-5-1
(five, nine, six, five, one)
Estimated jackpot: $206 million
