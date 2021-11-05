OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:
Estimated jackpot: $36 million
7-0-7
(seven, zero, seven)
9-6-3-9
(nine, six, three, nine)
8-7-6-0-5
(eight, seven, six, zero, five)
Estimated jackpot: $146 million
