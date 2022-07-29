OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:
Estimated jackpot: 1,025,000,000
5-9-7
(five, nine, seven)
7-7-9-2
(seven, seven, nine, two)
3-8-5-5-7
(three, eight, five, five, seven)
Estimated jackpot: 170,000,000
In Other News
1
Foster parent convicted of murdering 3-year-old Marcus Fiesel has first...
2
NEW DETAILS: Warrant issued, mental health check made for man days...
3
U.S. Postal Service looking to fill hundreds of positions in SW Ohio
4
Grieving mother: Deputy Yates’ death like losing another son
5
West Carrollton man identified as worker killed at Middletown steel...