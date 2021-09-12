OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Estimated jackpot: $383 million
5-5-4
(five, five, four)
0-6-2-2
(zero, six, two, two)
0-1-4-4-7
(zero, one, four, four, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $416 million
