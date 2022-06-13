BreakingNews
Ohio’s new concealed carry law takes effect: What both sides are saying
dayton-daily-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 19 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 247,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

9-8-0

(nine, eight, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

4-7-2-7

(four, seven, two, seven)

Pick 5 Midday

1-8-8-4-0

(one, eight, eight, four, zero)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 243,000,000

In Other News
1
Multiple road projects in region spur driver detours
2
New Carlisle teen dies in apparent drowning after canoe flips
3
James Ruppert’s death is the physical end of notorious, painful...
4
Preble County Pork Festival back on, organizers say
5
Cincinnati Bengals player donates clothes to help women being examined...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top