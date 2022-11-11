OH Lottery

BreakingNews
Court filing seeks Bethel school board members’ removal over transgender issues
By The Associated Press
34 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 189,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

8-5-2

(eight, five, two)

Pick 4 Midday

0-1-6-7

(zero, one, six, seven)

Pick 5 Midday

3-5-9-1-6

(three, five, nine, one, six)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 47,000,000

