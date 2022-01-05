OH Lottery

Hamburger icon
By The Associated Press
Updated 48 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $278 million

Pick 3 Midday

8-9-2

(eight, nine, two)

Pick 4 Midday

2-9-3-5

(two, nine, three, five)

Pick 5 Midday

3-4-3-8-6

(three, four, three, eight, six)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $575 million

