OH Lottery

By The Associated Press
14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $106 million

Pick 3 Midday

7-1-0

(seven, one, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

4-5-7-1

(four, five, seven, one)

Pick 5 Midday

1-8-2-6-4

(one, eight, two, six, four)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $268 million

