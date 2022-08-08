OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:
Estimated jackpot: 52,000,000
4-7-4
(four, seven, four)
8-0-9-4
(eight, zero, nine, four)
4-4-5-4-0
(four, four, five, four, zero)
Estimated jackpot: 26,000,000
