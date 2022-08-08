BreakingNews
Man found guilty in 2 deadly shootings, 100 feet apart in Dayton
dayton-daily-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
29 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 52,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

4-7-4

(four, seven, four)

Pick 4 Midday

8-0-9-4

(eight, zero, nine, four)

Pick 5 Midday

4-4-5-4-0

(four, four, five, four, zero)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 26,000,000

In Other News
1
Man dies after fire suppression foam fills Wilmington Air Park hangar
2
Cincinnati police continue search for 2 shooters in weekend mass...
3
A brother for Fiona! Cincinnati Zoo announces sex of baby hippo
4
Police seek 2 shooters in Cincinnati shooting that injured 9
5
McCrabb: Watercolor finds new home after being discovered in artist’s...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top