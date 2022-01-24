OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:
Estimated jackpot: $396 million
7-1-4
(seven, one, four)
1-3-8-4
(one, three, eight, four)
6-6-4-2-3
(six, six, four, two, three)
Estimated jackpot: $82 million
