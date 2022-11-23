OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Estimated jackpot: 284,000,000
3-1-7
(three, one, seven)
5-9-1-8
(five, nine, one, eight)
6-3-8-5-3
(six, three, eight, five, three)
Estimated jackpot: 30,000,000
