OH Lottery

By The Associated Press
7 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 45,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

3-6-0

(three, six, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

8-2-5-8

(eight, two, five, eight)

Pick 5 Midday

2-0-4-3-8

(two, zero, four, three, eight)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 550,000,000

