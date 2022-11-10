OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Estimated jackpot: 189,000,000
8-3-3
(eight, three, three)
8-1-0-0
(eight, one, zero, zero)
4-5-0-4-9
(four, five, zero, four, nine)
Estimated jackpot: 47,000,000
In Other News
1
New local beer in honor of veterans will help raise funds for wall at...
2
Monroe voters overwhelmingly pass 3 charter amendments
3
Man sentenced in trio of Miami Valley armed bank robberies
4
Greg Landsman declares victory over incumbent Steve Chabot in Ohio’s...
5
Butler County’s incumbent lawmakers win re-election