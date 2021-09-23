OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
7-7-8
(seven, seven, eight)
8-3-1-9
(eight, three, one, nine)
8-7-4-5-4
(eight, seven, four, five, four)
Estimated jackpot: $523 million
In Other News
1
Springfield gets $6M grant to build facility for ‘advanced air...
2
Tecumseh staff member resigns after allegedly falsifying financial...
3
‘World’s Largest Ghost Hunt’ set for this weekend
4
Coronavirus: Greenon schools unable to provide transportation, will be...
5
Lebanon City Schools opt to end mask mandate in one week