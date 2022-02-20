OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Estimated jackpot: $75 million
2-8-7
(two, eight, seven)
9-0-1-0
(nine, zero, one, zero)
1-2-7-3-2
(one, two, seven, three, two)
Estimated jackpot: $37 million
