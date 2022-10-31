OH Lottery

BreakingNews
Taco Street founder to open new restaurant in Wright-Dunbar
By The Associated Press
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 87,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

0-4-8

(zero, four, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

7-8-2-4

(seven, eight, two, four)

Pick 5 Midday

3-6-4-0-5

(three, six, four, zero, five)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 1,000,000,000

