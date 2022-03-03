Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $113 million

Pick 3 Midday

0-7-3

(zero, seven, three)

Pick 4 Midday

0-3-1-7

(zero, three, one, seven)

Pick 5 Midday

9-9-8-0-7

(nine, nine, eight, zero, seven)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $85 million

In Other News
1
Butler County auditor says he is being punished for challenging...
2
Medical helicopter called to crash between motorcycle, car in Clark...
3
Tecumseh teacher in alleged altercation with student disciplined...
4
New trial for New Carlisle teen convicted as adult in deadly stabbing...
5
Demolition of Cleveland-Cliffs stack takes less than one minute
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top