OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Estimated jackpot: $113 million
0-7-3
(zero, seven, three)
0-3-1-7
(zero, three, one, seven)
9-9-8-0-7
(nine, nine, eight, zero, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $85 million
