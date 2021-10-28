OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Estimated jackpot: $22 million
7-5-5
(seven, five, five)
7-7-8-9
(seven, seven, eight, nine)
8-9-4-3-9
(eight, nine, four, three, nine)
Estimated jackpot: $116 million
In Other News
1
Missing Springfield woman’s body removed from home where police served...
2
Lakota parent, sheriff’s deputy sues school board for freedom of speech
3
Body found in Springfield home identified as missing woman
4
Man taken into custody after reportedly shooting from building in...
5
Kayla Harrison huge favorite for another $1 million payday tonight in...