BreakingNews
5 recent Kettering business stories making headlines
dayton-daily-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
39 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 82,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

0-0-9

(zero, zero, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

7-5-4-2

(seven, five, four, two)

Pick 5 Midday

6-3-9-4-4

(six, three, nine, four, four)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 66,000,000

In Other News
1
32 students aboard school bus that crashed into College Corner home
2
Man who stole more than $730K from animal shelter sentenced to prison
3
New Cincinnati Zoo hippo is named ‘Fritz’
4
Trailer for movie filmed in downtown Middletown available on YouTube
5
Area professor working with data-driven tech that improves golf swings
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top