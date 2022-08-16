OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Estimated jackpot: 82,000,000
0-0-9
(zero, zero, nine)
7-5-4-2
(seven, five, four, two)
6-3-9-4-4
(six, three, nine, four, four)
Estimated jackpot: 66,000,000
