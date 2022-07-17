OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Estimated jackpot: 530,000,000
5-4-9
(five, four, nine)
8-2-7-2
(eight, two, seven, two)
5-0-2-5-5
(five, zero, two, five, five)
Estimated jackpot: 89,000,000
