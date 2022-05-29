BreakingNews
Justice Dept. to review response to Texas school shooting
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 170,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

7-3-7

(seven, three, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

4-8-3-9

(four, eight, three, nine)

Pick 5 Midday

2-6-0-5-0

(two, six, zero, five, zero)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 157,000,000

