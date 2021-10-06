dayton-daily-news logo
OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
23 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $60 million

Pick 3 Midday

3-6-7

(three, six, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

3-2-4-9

(three, two, four, nine)

Pick 5 Midday

1-3-1-4-7

(one, three, one, four, seven)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

