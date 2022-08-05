BreakingNews
Abbott facility in Tipp City plans $179M expansion, 123 new jobs
dayton-daily-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
55 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 36,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

3-9-3

(three, nine, three)

Pick 4 Midday

9-9-1-1

(nine, nine, one, one)

Pick 5 Midday

2-0-1-1-3

(two, zero, one, one, three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000

In Other News
1
Semi leaks 100 gallons of fuel on Southbound I-75 in Warren County...
2
Butler County on pace for record number of suicides this year
3
Do you recognize this Middletown robbery suspect’s car?
4
Fiona is a big sister: Cincinnati Zoo’s Bibi gives birth to hippo calf
5
Baby hippo watch: Cincinnati Zoo says Bibi could give birth anytime
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top