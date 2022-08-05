OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:
Estimated jackpot: 36,000,000
3-9-3
(three, nine, three)
9-9-1-1
(nine, nine, one, one)
2-0-1-1-3
(two, zero, one, one, three)
Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000
