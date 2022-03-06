OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Estimated jackpot: $126 million
2-6-3
(two, six, three)
3-7-4-8
(three, seven, four, eight)
9-5-2-6-0
(nine, five, two, six, zero)
Estimated jackpot: $90 million
In Other News
1
Springfield looking to move forward with construction of new fire...
2
Land of Illusion contests federal lawsuit dismissal
3
Butler County auditor says he is being punished for challenging...
4
Medical helicopter called to crash between motorcycle, car in Clark...
5
Tecumseh teacher in alleged altercation with student disciplined...