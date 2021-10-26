dayton-daily-news logo
OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 53 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

Pick 3 Midday

5-0-9

(five, zero, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

0-2-9-3

(zero, two, nine, three)

Pick 5 Midday

1-2-6-5-8

(one, two, six, five, eight)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $102 million

