OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000
1-6-1
(one, six, one)
3-7-5-5
(three, seven, five, five)
6-3-0-1-8
(six, three, zero, one, eight)
Estimated jackpot: 572,000,000
In Other News
1
Bringing basketball team back to MHS ‘very special’ for two former...
2
Monroe approves Hyde Park at the Crossings residential development
3
How the Bengals went from AFC Championship underdogs to favorites...
4
A snow day bust? Why so many didn’t get snow overnight
5
Middletown leaders list many ways to spend nearly $19M in ARPA funds