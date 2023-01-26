OH Lottery

BreakingNews
Premier Health plans to sell downtown office building, cites rise in remote work
By The Associated Press
21 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

1-6-1

(one, six, one)

Pick 4 Midday

3-7-5-5

(three, seven, five, five)

Pick 5 Midday

6-3-0-1-8

(six, three, zero, one, eight)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 572,000,000

