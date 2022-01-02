OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Estimated jackpot: $244 million
7-6-6
(seven, six, six)
0-3-8-6
(zero, three, eight, six)
2-7-7-9-5
(two, seven, seven, nine, five)
Estimated jackpot: $522 million
In Other News
1
Flights to and from Dayton, Cincinnati airports being canceled; weather
2
First area baby of 2022 born in Springfield
3
How the UC Bearcats football team got to this historic game in the...
4
Esther’s Law allows family monitoring of nursing home patients...
5
Wittenberg to start spring semester with remote learning due to rise in