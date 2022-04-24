OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Estimated jackpot: $31 million
1-3-9
(one, three, nine)
4-0-4-7
(four, zero, four, seven)
2-1-8-5-6
(two, one, eight, five, six)
Estimated jackpot: $421 million
