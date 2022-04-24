OH Lottery

dayton-daily-news logo
By The Associated Press
Updated 23 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $31 million

Pick 3 Midday

1-3-9

(one, three, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

4-0-4-7

(four, zero, four, seven)

Pick 5 Midday

2-1-8-5-6

(two, one, eight, five, six)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $421 million

