OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:
Estimated jackpot: 355,000,000
7-1-8
(seven, one, eight)
8-7-9-7
(eight, seven, nine, seven)
0-8-5-9-2
(zero, eight, five, nine, two)
Estimated jackpot: 322,000,000
