OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Estimated jackpot: 82,000,000
4-2-6
(four, two, six)
4-8-7-3
(four, eight, seven, three)
6-6-5-6-1
(six, six, five, six, one)
Estimated jackpot: 56,000,000
In Other News
1
Antarctica exhibit opening at Cincinnati museum this fall
2
Christian performer’s new single inspired by chaplain work at local...
3
Middletown man charged with killing his uncle indicted for murder
4
Man shot by Amazon driver whom he allegedly tried to attack is charged...
5
Miami University among area schools staying with optional student...