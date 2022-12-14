BreakingNews
Man indicted on murder charges in death of Riverside ex-boyfriend
By The Associated Press
34 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 429,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

6-6-8

(six, six, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

2-1-2-1

(two, one, two, one)

Pick 5 Midday

3-2-2-5-7

(three, two, two, five, seven)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 134,000,000

