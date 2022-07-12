BreakingNews
Dave Chappelle lands Emmy nomination for Netflix special ‘The Closer’
dayton-daily-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 440,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

0-0-7

(zero, zero, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

0-4-4-4

(zero, four, four, four)

Pick 5 Midday

9-9-0-6-1

(nine, nine, zero, six, one)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 66,000,000

In Other News
1
Mosquitos test positive for West Nile Virus in Clark County
2
Motorcyclist flown to hospital following crash in Butler County
3
Ohio Challenge hot-air balloon event to have flyovers, giant screen so...
4
Amazon Prime Day deals to happen Tuesday and Wednesday
5
The Bat roller coaster at Kings Island reopens after incident shut it...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top