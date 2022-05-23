OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:
Estimated jackpot: 143,000,000
9-0-7
(nine, zero, seven)
4-7-6-8
(four, seven, six, eight)
0-0-1-7-9
(zero, zero, one, seven, nine)
Estimated jackpot: 125,000,000
In Other News
1
Middletown steel plant owner Cleveland-Cliffs ranked 171 on Fortune 500...
2
What’s behind Clark, Champaign counties’ rising suicide rates?
3
Gammon House to buzz with activity in June
4
A New Carlisle senior housing community celebrates $13.3 million in...
5
Click it or Ticket: Law enforcement to ramp up safety belt checks next...