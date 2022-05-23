OH Lottery

BreakingNews
Troy man pleads not guilty by reason of insanity in roommate’s death
By The Associated Press
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 143,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

9-0-7

(nine, zero, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

4-7-6-8

(four, seven, six, eight)

Pick 5 Midday

0-0-1-7-9

(zero, zero, one, seven, nine)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 125,000,000

