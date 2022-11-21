dayton-daily-news logo
OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 259,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

0-1-9

(zero, one, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

3-5-5-2

(three, five, five, two)

Pick 5 Midday

5-5-3-4-9

(five, five, three, four, nine)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000

