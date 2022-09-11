OH Lottery

dayton-daily-news logo
By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 231,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

3-5-2

(three, five, two)

Pick 4 Midday

6-6-0-0

(six, six, zero, zero)

Pick 5 Midday

1-4-5-1-9

(one, four, five, one, nine)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 193,000,000

