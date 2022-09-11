OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Estimated jackpot: 231,000,000
3-5-2
(three, five, two)
6-6-0-0
(six, six, zero, zero)
1-4-5-1-9
(one, four, five, one, nine)
Estimated jackpot: 193,000,000
