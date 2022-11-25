OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:
Estimated jackpot: 284,000,000
2-5-7
(two, five, seven)
6-4-5-1
(six, four, five, one)
3-0-6-5-5
(three, zero, six, five, five)
Estimated jackpot: 48,000,000
In Other News
1
McCrabb: Charity football game touches lives in Butler County, Dayton
2
‘Candlelight Tour of Homes’ in Middletown returns after three-year...
3
Kings Island’s WinterFest opens today with rides, holiday lights...
4
Middletown man charged with vehicular manslaughter in fatal motorcycle...
5
Former student teacher indicted on sex charges involving Butler County...